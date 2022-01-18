Indore: ​City artist bags third place in international exhibit​

Indore

A painting depicting lord Vishnu and versions of other figures with a unique concept prepared by an artist from Indore was selected by the International Association of Visual, Performing and Other Arts. The painting has been awarded third place in the international exhibit.

A 35-year-old artist Anmol Mathur made the painting with the concept of promoting our culture and why India is so special. He was selected among various artists from 23 countries including India, Argentina, Bangladesh, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Turkey, United Kingdom, India, Mexico, Lithuania, etc. Only 12 paintings were chosen to be featured in the exhibition, the artists are from various countries.

“The painting is built on ‘modern antique concept’ that is aimed to motivate people suffering depression in ​C​ovid-19 times,” Mathur said.

Modern antique concept is an art concept to describe new objects designed to appear much older than they are, as with reproductions of old devices and furniture with a distressed finish.

“I made this artwork with the aim to bring cultural peace across the world,” Mathur said. The painting is known as fluid digital art.







Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 06:57 PM IST