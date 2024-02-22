Indore: Hunt Launched For 'Carcinogenic' Cotton Candy Manufacturers

Cotton Candy | Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ban on cotton candy in Tamil Nadu and some other states has alerted the food safety officers in the city and they have started searching for local manufacturers of the candy to take samples of the same.

Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cotton candy after getting confirmation that it contains cancer-causing chemical Rhodamine-B, a dye commonly used in the textile industry.

Puducherry has also banned the sale of cotton candy due to the same reason and the food regulator has alerted all the other states in this regard.

“After learning about the ban on candy in Tamil Nadu, we have also started searching for the manufacturers in Indore for the same. We will identify the manufacturers and will take samples for testing,” senior food safety officer Manish Swami said.

He added that their teams have been visiting various places for finding the manufacturers, especially on the city’s outskirts and the industrial areas where they suspect that manufacturing of such candy is taking place.

“There are no major manufacturers of cotton candy in Indore but there might be some small-time manufacturers. We are also keeping vigil on the fairs as they are the major places where such candy could be sold but has not been seen for the last many days,” Swami added.

Meanwhile, doctors also raised alarm over the consumption of cotton candy and said that many kids and even young people are fond of these candies as they want to relive their childhood.

The areas where cotton candy was being sold by the hawkers were Rajwada, Sitlamata Bazar, Narsingh Bazar, Chhappan Dukan, Sarafa, and others.

Doctors’ take

Harmful colours can cause serious concerns

“The colour added to prepare the cotton candy is harmful for the human body. It is also made of pure sugar which is unhealthy for the denizens and can cause serious health concerns over a period of time.”

Dr AyushNaik

Oncologist

FSSAI approved colours should be used

“Only the flavours and colours approved by FSSAI should be used in making any food item. Harmful chemicals used for colouring the food products have a bad impact on health and it can cause fatal diseases like cancer.”

Dr Apoorva Garg

Oncologist

Action must be taken

“Not only on cotton candy but action must be taken on all those risking lives by adulterating food products. Recently, officials found coloured fennel seeds. Strict action must be taken against the accused manufacturers as consumption of harmful colours and flavours might be deadly.”

Dr Anil Dongre

Laparoscopic surgeon

Searching for manufacturers

“We are searching for the manufacturers of cotton candy. Along with it, we have already been running a campaign against food adulteration and lodging FIRs against them.”

Manish Swami

Senior Food Safety Officer