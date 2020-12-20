Indore huddles at 9.6 Celsius

Indore: With the intensified cold winds, night temperature dropped in the city by one degree Celsius further of what was recorded on Friday night. Residents witnessed cold conditions in the night but the day turned comfortable due to sunny weather.

According to the regional meteorological department, night temperature on Saturday night was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius below normal.

“The intense chill conditions were generated due to cold winds blowing in from north India. The condition would remain for the next couple of days and the temperature may dip further,” the met department officials said.

They also informed us that due to Western Disturbance in Himalayan region, the city's day temperature would also dip further in the next couple of days.

Maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees Celsius below the normal.

//Umaria witnessed lowest temperature at 3.2 degrees Celsius

Umaria witnessed the coldest night of the state on Saturday as the temperature dipped to 3.2 degrees Celsius. After Umaria, Rewa witnessed the second coldest night at 4 degrees Celsius followed by Gwalior at 4.3 degrees Celsius.

State’s capital Bhopal also sizzled at 6.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday night. Seoni witnessed the warmest night in the state with temperature recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.