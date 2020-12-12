Indore

Indore: Houses of drug peddlers demolished by IMC as part of anti-encroachment drive

By ANI

The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday demolished the houses of two drug peddlers in Khajrana and Chhoti Kharani as part of the anti-encroachment drive in the state.

"For the last month, illegal constructions by criminals are being demolished," said Devendra Singh, Additional Commissioner of the IMC.

Several other illegal constructions belonging to Sheikh Mushtaq and Islam Patel, two of the oldest land mafia in the Khajrana region, were also demolished earlier on December 5.

