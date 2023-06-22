Indore: Hotels And Lodges Can Now Submit Guest Information Online

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to curb crime and strengthen the security system in the city, the Police Headquarters Bhopal has issued guidelines to monitor guests arriving from outside the city at hotels and lodges. To facilitate the process, a meeting was held on Wednesday at the auditorium of the old police control room near Regal Square. The gathering included senior police officers, hotel and lodge owners/managers, and relevant officials.

ACP (Security) Anand Soni and ACP (Intelligence) Sunil Shrivastav emphasised the importance of gathering information about individuals visiting the city. To streamline the process, the police team introduced the guest portal (www.atihi.mppolice.gov.in), enabling hotels and lodges to register themselves and submit guest information online. This digitisation of the visitor data will help the police access the necessary information easily without requiring the owners/managers to visit police stations repeatedly.

During the meeting, the police officers provided a detailed presentation, explaining the registration process on the guest portal and how to upload relevant information. The officials representing hotels and lodges expressed their support for this initiative and pledged their full cooperation in prioritising the city's security.

The introduction of the guest portal marks a significant step in enhancing security measures in the city. By leveraging the convenience of digital technology, the police aim to streamline the collection and access of guest information, ensuring a safer environment for residents and visitors alike.