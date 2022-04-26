Indore: Hot winds at 24 kmph and 40+ temp force people to stay indoors

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With each passing day, the temperature is also peaking and it crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark again and the regional meteorological department officials forecasted no relief for the denizens in the coming days.

Moreover, the officials said that the temperature would increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius across the State in the next four days and there would be no relief thereafter also.

The hot winds blowing at speeds of 24 kmph made it hard for the denizens to move out of the houses throughout the day. Citizens struggled to stay cool as the mercury rose above the 40 degrees Celsius mark and the rising temperature coupled with hot winds turned the weather conditions similar to that of May and June.

To add to the woes of residents, night weather too became unbearable as the temperature crossed 23.3 degrees Celsius.

“There is no chance of relief as the temperature will rise more in the coming days. Most of the districts except Indore are facing heatwave conditions and there are chances that Indore too will witness the heat waves after a couple of days,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius which was one degree above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.3 degrees Celsius which was also one degree above normal.

Meanwhile, doctors issued an alert over water-borne diseases and said that children and pregnant women should take special care and keep themselves hydrated.

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 12:58 AM IST