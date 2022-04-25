TCS, Infosys offer 80% jobs to MP residents at Indore SEZs

More than 80 percent of 4,000 professionals recruited by leading IT companies TCS and Infosys, which have set up their units in Indore's SEZ, are the residents of Madhya Pradesh, state's Science and Technology Minister Om Prakash Saklecha said on Monday.

''TCS and Infosys have made 4,000 new appointments and out of this 80 percent are the original residents of Madhya Pradesh," Saklecha told reporters.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier in a programme in Indore on July 3, 2021, said that TCS and Infosys that have set up their SEZ units by availing land on concessional rates on Super Corridor from the state government are offering very less employment to the people here.

On the directives of the chief minister, the officials had a detailed discussion with the company's representatives on the issue of offering employment to the state's youth.

The minister also informed that the different IT sector companies, including TCS and Infosys, have given 30,000 new jobs to the people here in the last one year.

Saklecha, who also holds the charge of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), informed that the state's Start-Up policy has been approved and soon it will be presented by the chief minister in Indore.

On the issue of delay in starting industrial clusters in different areas of the state, the minister informed that when teeth start coming out in any kid for the first time, these cause some problems. The construction work is going on to set up the state's seven clusters and the Centre's 11.

