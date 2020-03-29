Indore: Hostellers, migrant workers make a beeline at police stations for passes to go home

Despite a national lockdown, a stream of people were seen while in transit when on Saturday the administration decided to send back migrants workers and hostellers.

A huge crowd of students gathered at many police stations across the city troubling the police and created panic among themselves. However, later, police controlled the situation. At some police stations, people in the crowd were seen to jostle among each other and mind it, social distancing was thrown out the window.

More than 3,000 students suddenly popped up at Bhanwarkuwan Police Station, Vijaynagar PS, Rau PS and other police stations of the city.

Rau police station incharge, Dinesh Verma, said, "Around 350 migrants and hostellers gathered at the police station in the morning and around noon. I controlled the situation and managed to place the students in a row with a one-metre distance between them.

Also, one policeman deployed at the gate of police station was providing sanitizer to the visitors." Around 200 applicants were issued pass by SDM and remaining have been called tomorrow, he added.