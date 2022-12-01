Indore: Hope Mill land could become parking space for district court

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hope Mills' land near Poddar Plaza would be used for parking of vehicles of people coming to the District Court, Gandhi Hall and nearby places.

In this regard, on Wednesday, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav inspected the district court premises and surrounding areas regarding the parking issue in the district court and nearby areas, keeping in view the increasing traffic and parking problems in the city.

“The increasing problem of parking in the court, would be solved and better parking facilities will be available to the large number of advocates and citizens coming to the District Court,” said Bhargav.

He inspected district court premises, divisional commissioner's office premises, Gandhi Hall premises and Abhinav Kala Samaj Complex area.

During the inspection, mayor Bhargav observed the vacant land of Hope Mill near Poddar Plaza and said that it would solve the problem of parking in the District Court, Gandhi Hall and surrounding areas.

Instructions were given to the concerned officers for planning in this regard. Along with this, the zonal officer was also instructed to repair and replace the paver blocks in case of broken paver blocks in the district court premises and nearby places.

During the inspection, additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, office bearers of District Court Bar Association, office bearers of Abhinav Kala Samaj, zonal officer and others were present.