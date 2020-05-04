Indore: Honour killing? Youth stabs bro-in-law 4 months after marriage

Indore: A 29-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife’s brother and three of his accomplices on Monday four months after their marriage in Pardeshipura area. When the accused came to know about his sister’s love marriage, he along with three friends reached the victim’s place where they stabbed him for more than six times. After killing the man, the accused reached the police station to surrender. Police said two of the accused were detained and a search is on for two others.

According to CSP (Pardeshipura) Nihit Upadhyay, the deceased Lakhan Pareta (29) was a resident of Sarvhara Nagar area of the city. He was attacked by four accused Manish, Rajat, Akash and Durgesh of the same area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lakhan got married with Manish’s sister at an Arya Samaj Temple in January. After tying the knot, Lakhan and his wife were staying with their parents without informing anyone about their marriage. Recently, the girl's family came to know about the marriage when her brother Manish along with his friends reached Lakhan’s place and later stabbed him after calling him and asking him to step out of the house.

Upadhyay said the girl's father was ok with his daughter’s relationship but the accused Manish was not agree with the same. Lakhan was stabbed for more than six times and was rushed to the hospital but he could not be saved. The statements of girl and her family members are also being taken by the police.

Sources claimed that Manish reached the police station soon after the incident to surrender. However, the police said that they had detained Manish and his friend Rajat from another place. According to the police, Lakhan was an AC mechanic and he had an argument with the accused a few months ago. However, investigation is underway.