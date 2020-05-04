3 CRPF personnel killed, 7 injured after terrorists attack patrol in Kashmir's Handwara; one terrorist neutralised

On Monday, three Central Reserve Police Force officials were killed and seven others injured after terrorists attacked the CRPF patrol party near the Qaziabad area of Kashmir's Handwara.
News agency ANI quoted CRPF officials to add that three CRPF personnel have lost their lives, while seven others ad been injured in the terrorist attack.
One terrorist has also reportedly been neutralised, and the area has been cordoned off. Further details are awaited.
This is the second attack reported from the Union Territory on Monday. In another incident, terrorists attacked a CISF patrol party in the Wagoora Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.
One CISF personnel was injured in the attack, and the area has reportedly been cordoned off.
This is the second attack to take place in the Handwara region in as many days. On Sunday, five Indian army officers were killed after an encounter broke out in he Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.
According to the Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, top Lashkar-e Taiba commander, Haider from Pakistan, was killed in the Handwara encounter.
