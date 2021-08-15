Indore: Home Minister Narottam Mishra hoists tricolour

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hoisted the National Flag in Indore on Sunday.

He received a guard of honour. He also greeted all the citizens of the state as well as the country.

While addressing the programme, he read out the message of chief minister

While talking to reporters, Mishra said that the day was being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. “It is a very important day for all citizens. Every citizen of the country is committed to the development of the country. We should also honour the legends who sacrificed their lives for us,” Mishra said.

He further said that the state government was not leaving any stone unturned in preparation of the anticipated third wave of COVID-19. “We have been conducting tests. We are putting all efforts that the third wave would not hit the state,” he said.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:22 PM IST