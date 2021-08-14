Indore: ​Police solve woman's blind murder within 12 hours, one arrested

Mhow (fpns)Police claimed to to have solved the blind murder of a woman within 12 hours of the incident and arrested one person for the crime.The body of an unidentified woman was found dumped in the woods opposite Sagar Hotel on the four-lane road.

The Kishanganj police registered a case and started investigating. On the scene of the crime, they found broken slippers, blood stains on the grass, the clothes of the deceased, scattered hair and broken clutcher. It was apparent to the police that the woman had been murdered and her body dumped there in the woods to hide it.

As sensation spread in the surrounding area after the discovery of the body, the first task of the police was to identify the body. On examining the body, police found 'Seema' tattooed on her right hand, which proved to be a big clue for the police. Police started cross-checking with the list of people who had been reported missing in police stations across the district and found that Dhanraj s/o Udai Singh Kanwar (16) resident Singapore Township Phase 1 had lodged a report that his 35-year old sister Seema wife of Keshriya Bhil years resident of Singapore Township Phase 01 has been missing for the last three days.

Police reached out to Dhanraj and he positively identified that the woman was is sister Seema. The police now wanted to know why and how a resident of Indore was doing in Kishanganj. The three brothers of the deceased, Dhanraj, Veru Singh and Sheru Singh were questioned by the police. The brothers told police about Seema's friendship with Suresh s/o Premlal Kodli, a Bhil tribal living in Shikhandi area of Indore disrict .

On the above information, Suresh s/o Premlal Kodli age 41 year resident Shrikhandi was caught by the police and questioned regarding the incident.During questioning, police came to know that Suresh and Seema were both living in Shrikhandi four years ago and Suresh used to financially support Seema.

Of late, Seema had not been picking up Suresh's phone and he grew suspicious that Seema was seeing someone else and he decided to kill her. Suresh called her to Chowpatty in Mhow and took her to the vacant land near village Tihi in front of Sagar Dhaba, where he strangled Seema to death with a scarf worn around her neck and slammed her head into the ground. When Seema stopped breathing he took Seema's two mobile phones and the silver chains worn on her feet and ran away after throwing Seema's corpse in the bushes.



Published on: Saturday,August 14, 2021, 11:12 PM IST