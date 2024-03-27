 Indore: Holi Turns Tragic As Class 9 Student Drowns In Pond
He got down in deep water and began to drown. His friends tried to rescue him but when they retrieved him, his body was not responding.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:44 AM IST
Image Credit - Freepik

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Holi celebration turned tragic for a 15-year-old boy as he drowned in Pipliyapala Lake while playing Holi with his friends in Bhanwarkuan police station area on Monday. He had gone to the pond with his friends for bathing on the occasion of Holi. He got down in deep water and began to drown. His friends tried to rescue him but when they retrieved him, his body was not responding. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ayush Pandey, a resident of Sonia Gandhi Nagar. He was a student of IX standard. The family members of the deceased stated that Ayush would have an exam today (Wednesday). He was the only son of his parents and is survived by his parents and a sister. The police began a probe into the case to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.

4-yrs-old boy falls from third floor, succumbs to injuries

A four-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after struggling for around a week at a hospital on Monday. He sustained severe head injuries after he fell from the third floor of his rented house while playing with his sister. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Suryansh Razzak, a resident of Khajrana area. The deceased’s family originally hails from Ashok Nagar and they are staying on rent in the city. The deceased’s father is a labourer. The police began a probe into the case to determine the circumstances under which the incident occurred.

