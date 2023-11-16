Indore: History-Sheeter Stabbed To Death, Friend Injured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old history-sheeter with over 10 criminal cases registered against him was killed, and his 29-year-old friend suffered severe injuries after being attacked by a group of people with sharp-edged weapons in the Tilak Nagar police station area on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 9:30 pm when they were sitting with friends in Ramabai Nagar. They were taken to the hospital, where the history-sheeter succumbed to his injuries around 5 am on Thursday and the other person's condition is critical as he was stabbed in the stomach.

The police are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Anand Sharma while his friend who sustained injuries has been identified as Anil Vishwakarma, said ACP (Khajrana) Kundan Mandloi. Two suspects have been detained in connection with the same and they are being questioned further.

The issue started on Diwali evening (Sunday) when both parties entered into an argument after the victim asked the accused to stop throwing firecrackers in front of his house. However, the matter was seemingly resolved at that time.

On Wednesday, when Anand and his friend Anil were sitting at Ramabai Nagar, the same group of youths came and attacked them. Tilak Nagar police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Nair stated that the police were informed about a dispute between two groups in Scheme No. 140. Anand Sharma and Anil Vishwakarma were attacked with sharp-edged weapons by some accused.

Two of the accused have been identified, and a search is underway for the others. Anand’s friend Ajay Sharma said that Anand and Anil both were painters and some youths came there and attacked Anil with sharp-edged weapons.

Anand intervened and was stabbed multiple times. Anand and Anil were taken to the hospital, where Anand succumbed to his injuries.

The police initiated an investigation into the case, and further inquiries are underway. The police are recording statements of the family members of Anand and Amit.

