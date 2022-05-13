Indore: Hindvi Swaraj Sangathan sends hearing aids to 8 leaders opposing removal of loudspeakers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindvi Swaraj Sangathan sent 'Hearing aids' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress leader Digvijay Singh, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday.

The Sangathan had sent hearing aids to eight politicians via courier with the intention that they could hear the sound emerging from loudspeakers properly and stand against them.

"We have sent these machines to Owaisi Saab, Bukhari ji, Digvijay Singh Ji, Ashok Gehlot Ji, and Uddhav Thackeray Ji as this machine is for those who cannot hear properly so that they get to hear the society's problems properly," Amit Pandey, a member of the Sangathan.

"We have always been protesting against the playing of Azan through loudspeakers so that everyone can live peacefully. We want all the loudspeakers, be it in a temple or at the mosque, to be muted as Muslims also get disturbed but cannot speak about it," he added.

On being asked why the machines have been sent to Digvijay Singh and Owaisi, Pandey alleged that since they are opposing our motive to get these speakers down, they need it more to hear properly. "Once they get the machines, they will start hearing properly," he said.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:33 PM IST