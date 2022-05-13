Indore: MPBSE, School Education Department announce re-exam opportunity to failure students in 60 days after declaration of results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) and School Education Department has announced that those students who failed to pass the examination will be given additional tuition by the school.

The students will be given the opportunity to appear for re-examination 60 days after the declaration of results, the board added.

“It is important and must be noted that it will be the second and the last opportunity for students to pass the exams,” MPBSE divisional officer Deven Sonwani said.

He adds that if the student does not pass in all the subjects even after the evaluation of the re-examination, then such students will be detained.

This year after evaluating the performance of students and teachers, the board decided to restart board examinations in class 5 and class 8. This is the first time after the initial break, students will be required to attempt board examinations in primary and middle school as well.

“Students were struggling with their studies as of now because a major part of the academic year offline classes were restricted due to COVID-19 outbreak,” Narendra Jain, Additional District Project Coordinator (ADPC) said.

He added that according to the schedule MPBSR board exams for class 5 and class 8 were conducted in April.

“For students to move on to Classes 6 and 9, it is mandatory that they clear the board exams for Classes 5 and 8. If they fail to do so, they will be detained in the same grade,” Jain said.

The annual exam for class 5 began on April 1 and concluded on April 8.

MPBSE class 8 annual exams were conducted from April 1 to April 9.

Results for both will be declared on Friday.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 01:30 PM IST