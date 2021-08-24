Indore: 'Hindustan me rahna hoga, Vande Matram kahna hoga' slogans raised in ‘Hindu organization protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Slogans such as 'Hindustan me rahna hoga, Vande Matram kahna hoga', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Jai-Jai Siya Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' were raised during a protest march organized by a hindu outfit in Indore on Tuesday.

Over 1000 people marching from three different locations reached Regal Square in front of the Deputy Inspector of General (DIG) office and staged a protest against ‘anti-national incidents’, which the protestors claimed took place in Indore in the past few days.

The protest was organised under the banner of Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM).

A heavy police force was deployed in the area. The police had also deployed drone cameras to keep an eye on anti-social elements.

Eyewitnesses said protestors waved saffron flags and raised slogans such as 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Hindustan me rahna hoga, ' Vande Matram kahna hoga', 'Jai-Jai Siya Ram' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

The protestors handed over a memorandum alleging that anti-national incidents against a particular community are taking place regularly. Despite bringing these incidents to the notice of the police, no firm action is being taken under the pressure from a particular group, they alleged.

The memorandum mentioned pelting of stones during an Independence Day function, eve-teasing of minor girls and incidents of "luring young girls by men by hiding their true identity".

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manish Kapooria, however, said appropriate action has been taken in all such cases. He said the cooperation of people is needed in maintaining communal harmony in the city.

"Police will not allow any particular community to disrupt the peace in Indore," he said.

(With input from PTI)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:47 PM IST