Indore: High Court notice to Centre, others over treating trees as ‘living entities’

Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court building |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench on Tuesday issued notices to the Central and state governments, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), and Indore Development Authority on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking that trees be recognised as ‘living entities’.

The bench of Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice PC Gupta has sought response from respondents within two weeks on PIL filed by social worker Dr Aman Sharma through his counsel Abhinav Dhanodkar. The next hearing on the petition is likely on May 10.

The petitioner has raised concerns about the alleged threat to more than 1,800 trees due to the construction of flyovers at two different locations, i.e. Khajrana Square and Phooti Kothi Square in the city.

The petitioner's lawyer Abhinav Dhanodkar told media that his client had drawn the high court's attention to the alleged crisis of more than 1,800 trees being cut or shifted to build two flyovers at Khajrana Square and Phooti Kothi Square in the city.

“The petition also cites famous Indian scientist Jagdish Chandra Bose's experiment, in which he had proved that like other living beings, trees and plants also have life,” Dhanodkar said.

The High Court has been requested to recognise trees as living entities, declare them living entities entitled to rights, and direct the respondents to formulate a policy so that trees are not cut for future events.

The court was also requested to form a committee of experts to look after tree cutting in Indore and seek a report.