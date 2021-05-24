Indore: High Court allows abortion of 15-yr rape victim

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh on Monday allowed pregnancy termination of a 15-year-old girl who conceived because of alleged rape.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar permitted termination of pregnancy following medical board’s report stating that there will be no difficulty in abortion as pregnancy is 21 week old.

15-year-old girl’s mother had moved petition in the court stating that her daughter got pregnant because of rape and she does not want the child.

Following medical board’s report and citing Section 3 of Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment Act), 2021, the court disposed of the petition with directing the HOD of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of MGM Medical College and MY Hospital, Indore to terminate the pregnancy of petitioner's daughter after general and systematic examination in accordance with law.

The court directed the petitioner along with her daughter shall approach the HOD and hospital on Tuesday.

The court stated that the DNA sample of the foetus should be preserved.