Indore: Heritage Train Run To Start From Tomorrow | Represtentative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has decided to start the run of Patalpani-Kalakund Heritage train from August 26. It will run every Saturday and Sunday till further information.

According to an official information, Train number 52965 Patalpani Kalakund Heritage Train will depart from Patalpani at 11.05 hrs and will reach Kalakund at 13.25 hours. Train no.

52966 Kalakund-Patalpani Heritage train will depart from Kalakund at 15.34 hrs and reach Patalpani at 16.30 hrs. This train has two AC chair cars C1 and C2 and three non AC chair cars D1, D2 and D3. The passengers will have to take separate tickets for commuting in this Heritage train.

The AC Chair Car fare for one direction is Rs 265 and the fare for non AC chair car is Rs 20 per person. Ticket bookings can be done online through IRCTC website or through reservation centres.

Read Also MP CM Chouhan Pays Tribute To Amar Shaheed Rajguru And Ex Union Minister Late Shri Jaitley

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)