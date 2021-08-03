Indore\ Mhow (fpns)

After being closed for a long time​ due to corona pandemic,​ the Heritage train is being started again from Mhow. ​The train will leave every day from Mhow at 11:​05​ ​am and will return at 4:30 pm. Heritage train will go from Mhow to Tantya Mama, Patalpani, Choral, Kalakund. Train booking will be done online​, and they will also be available at the ticket counter also.

​This ​time the railway has also increased the fare of the ​Heritage train.

Western Railway Ratlam ​d​ivisional ​m​anager Vineet Kumar Gupta has said that ​AC coach fare is Rs 265 for one side in the Vistadome coach, while ​normal ticket has been priced at Rs 20 for one side.

R​ailway officials said that this time online booking has been started because getting tickets at the ticket counter was uncertain and many a times tourists and picnic parties from Indore and surrounding places had to return home disappointed as they could not get tickets at the counter. Now, people would be able to plan and book their tickets in advance.