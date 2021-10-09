Indore​​

University Grants Commission ​(UGC) ​has directed higher ​​education institutions (HEIs) to ​take ​steps ​within ​this month for creating awareness among students and faculty members about cyber security.

“All HEIs are requested to organi​s​e conferences, seminars, workshops, quiz competitions, distribution of posters, leaflets and badges, social media promotion of cyber security, cyber awareness video clips, radio talks etc, including in local languages in October and upload the details of the events on https://uamp.ugc.ac.inL University Activity Monitoring Portal,” UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said in a letter addressed to vice chancellors and college principals.

He said that National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) is globally observed every year in October, with the aim of increasing cyber security awareness among the public at large, which in turn will enhance the cyber resilience of the nation.

The overarching theme of the NCSAM 2021 is "Do your Part. #BeCyberSmart.

“The theme empowers individuals and organi​s​ations to play their individual role in protecting their part of cyberspace. If everyone does their part- implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences or training employees our interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for everyone,” the letter reads.

The focus of this year will be crowd sourcing cyber security to garner the requisite push for capacity building and keeping personal, business and government data safe through better cyber hygiene.

The UGC also proposed to organi​s​e a sensiti​s​ation webinar for HEls shortly on "Cyber security ​e​mpowerment of HEls; Making cyber security more accessible, available, and adaptable for HEls".

The vice-chancellors of all ​u​niversities has been asked to fill up a pre-event questionnaire available at UGC website to assess their cyber posture and submitted the same by October 11.

