Indore: Heavy rains likely to hit soyabean crop production by 20 lakh tonne

Indore: The excessive rains this year is likely to affect the soyabean production by around 20 lakh tonnes in the country and stand at 89.9 lakh tonne, according to an assessment made by the Soyabean Processors Association (SOPA). In Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest producer in the country, the production is likely to fall by 18 lakh tonne to 40 lakh tonnes.

DN Pathak, SOPA Executive Director, presented the forecast of soyabean (Kharif 2019) crop in the concluding day of two-day 3rd International Soya Conclave held in the city on Thursday.

Preservation of Soya industry is a priority of MP Govt: Earlier, addressing the conclave State Public Works and Housing and Environment Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that the cultivation of soybean and preserving soya industries is the top priority of the state government. Effective steps are being taken by the state government in this direction. He said that soybean cultivation and soya industries are going through challenges today. Soybean crops have been affected by excessive rainfall. This has increased the challenges. He said that the state government will work sensitively to protect soybean cultivation and soya industries.

He said that the life of farmers had improved rapidly due to soybean cultivation. Their financial position has strengthened. Soybean is a profitable crop, but today soybean farming is facing challenges. This has affected the farmers involved in soybean cultivation and soya-based industries. Both farmers and industrialists complement each other. Farmers and industrialists should keep direct communication among themselves. Industrialists buy soybean directly from farmers so that they get full price for their produce. He said that on the initiative of Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Magnificent MP programme of industrialists is being organized by the state government in the city on 18 October 2019 to increase investment in the state.

Naresh Goenka delivered the welcome address. In the programme, Dr Davish Jain, President of Soybean Processors Association, Chairman of Commission for Agricultural Cost and Prices (CACP), Government of India Dr Vijay Paul Sharma, other office bearers of the SOPA Girish Matlani, DN Pathak among others were present.