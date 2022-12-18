Indore: ‘Heat’ botches December chill party

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The hot weather conditions continued to play spoilsport for Indoris even as Christmas is hardly a week away. The night temperature remained above normal for the last six days.

“There is no relief from the increasing temperature on Saturday due to the change in wind pattern. Winds were blowing from the east-southeast direction which kept the temperature up,” weatherman said.

They also added that the continuous depression over Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal has also kept the weather warm as the moisture incursion turning the weather cloudy.

While the day temperature increased above 29 degrees Celsius, the night temperature reached close to 17 degrees Celsius which was five degrees Celsius above normal.

“Now as the sky gets clear, the night temperature will start decreasing. The wind pattern on Saturday evening too changed to northerly. The temperature will drop gradually in the coming days and it will drop up to 8-9 degrees Celsius in a week,” Met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 29.3 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius, which was eight degrees Celsius above normal.

*The increase in temperature on Saturday had surprised the weather experts too as the sky got clear and the day remained sunny

*Moreover, Friday night was itchy for the citizens as the temperature remained eight degrees Celsius above normal while the day temperature too remained close to 30 degrees Celsius!

