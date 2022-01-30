Indore: Health Department set up 50 centers in school, over 52000 students turn eligible for second dose on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming complete vaccination of teenagers of age between 15 and 18 years with two doses at the earliest, health department has planned to inoculate over 20,000 beneficiaries with the second dose starting from January 31.

As many as 50 vaccination centres are prepared for vaccinating the eligible adolescents in the district to inoculate them with the second dose of vaccine.

“As many as 52,000 teenagers would be eligible for the second dose of vaccine on January 31 as they have taken the first dose on January 3. We have made 50 centres at various schools in the city for the same,” district immunisation officer said.

Replying to the question of schools being closed due to Covid, the health officer said that it would be the responsibility of schools to mobilise the students and to ensure complete vaccination of the eligible students.

“Teachers have given the opportunity to ensure registration of the students and schools have to ensure mobilisation of the students for 100 percent vaccination,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya said.

He added that there would be no compulsion that the children will have to take vaccines only in the school where they study as they can take the dose in any school.

Over 50,000 students left for first dose

Administration had targeted vaccinating over 1.96 lakh teenagers falling in the age group with the first dose but only 1.40 lakh children have taken the first dose so far as over 50,000 are still remaining.

“We have received the list of 907 schools in Indore in which over 1.95 lakh beneficiaries of the age group of 15 and 18 years study. School education department has been searching for the students remaining for the dose and mobile vans have also been started for the same,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:36 PM IST