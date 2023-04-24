Indore: Health department seeks fire NOC from about 150 hospitals

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health department officials have warned the private hospital administrators to submit their fire safety NOC at the earliest or to face the music.

During a meeting of private hospitals chaired by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya, on Sunday, the hospitals were given a time of 15 days to submit the NOC.

“The hospitals were seeking time of eight days but we have given time of 15 days to them to submit the NOC. We are seeking NOC from over 150 hospitals,” Dr Saitya said.

He added that the new norms mandated fire NOC for facilities with at least 50 beds or hospital buildings having a height of 15 metres or more or having a constructed area of 500 square metres on any level.

“We have called about 197 hospitals of the city and asked them to submit their fire safety NOC or the fire safety audit report. We will seal the hospitals if they failed in submitting the report in the given time,” the CMHO said.

Collector Ilayaraja T had asked the chief medical and health officer to serve a final ultimatum to the hospitals before taking action against them for not submitting NOC.