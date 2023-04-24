Indore: Dust squalls give tough time to commuters, but provide relief from heat | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dust squalls blowing across the city provided relief to the residents from the rising heat as it kept the day temperature down by 4 degrees Celsius below normal, on Sunday. Initially, the wind blew at 20 km per hour and increased to over 26 km per hour in the afternoon which gave a tough time to the commuters on the road as they could barely see the road due to the dust.

Regional meteorological department officials said that the conditions would remain the same on Monday and the temperature may increase for the next couple of days after that.

The humidity level was quite high in the morning and clouds continued to envelop the city sky throughout the day, making the weather pleasant. The change in climatic conditions provided much-needed relief to the people from the icky weather but it remained short-lived as the temperature again increased in the evening.

“A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Punjab and its neighborhood in middle tropospheric levels and a cyclonic circulation lies over central Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. A trough/wind discontinuity runs from south Chhattisgarh to south Tamil Nadu at lower levels and another trough runs from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim to Chhattisgarh at middle tropospheric levels,” the met officials said adding “Under the influence of these conditions, weather would remain same on Monday.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was 36.2 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius below normal while the night temperature on Saturday was recorded at 21.5 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius below normal.