Indore: Health department fails to get real-time update of discharged Covid patients even in seven months

Indore: Although, the city has been facing the crisis of COVID-19 for over seven months, district health department failed in preparing a system to get real time update of the discharged patients.

The department had to add number of discharged patients after reconciliation consecutively for 49 days and as many as 13145 patients were added since September 16.

The first reconciliation in discharged patients’ list was done on September 16 and 852 patients were added in the list.

When going through details, the number of patients discharged and declared on the same day was 6317 but the patients added in the list after reconciliation were 13,145 i.e. over double the number of patients discharged and declared on the same day.

“Yes, we had to add patients in the list after reconciliation as many private hospitals delay in informing about the same. Due to the delay on the hospital’s part, we have to add the numbers later,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.

He added that they have been appealing to the hospitals to provide data on time and will serve show cause notice to them as well.

Meanwhile, District Nodal Officer of COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “As per the new guidelines, patients get discharged after three days of hospitalization and later shifted for home isolation. Now, it needs extra care in calculating the discharged patients as the one discharged from hospital is remained in home isolation.”

He said that hospitals too remain busy in treating patients due to which such delay took place.

“We will remind the hospitals again to provide information on time and will take action on failing,” Dr Malakar added.

Recovery rate over 91 percent

The cases of COVID-19 have been decreasing in city for last many days and the recovery rate is increasing. The number of positive cases on November 3 was 52 only while the recovery rate in city reached to 91.91 percent as 34308 patients were tested positive and 31531 were discharged, so far.

13145 patients added in discharged list after reconciliation

Date- Actual Discharge- Reconciliation

November 3- 56- 132

November 2- 70- 162

November 1- 89- 151

October 31- 70- 270

October 30- 89- 255

October 29- 78- 121

October 28- 68- 121

October 27- 70- 113

October 26- 65- 111

October 25- 97- 159

October 24- 106- 177

October 23- 125- 171

October 22- 89- 166

October 21- 98- 118

October 20- 130- 178

October 19- 123- 148

October 18- 105- 173

October 17- 98- 198

October 16- 107- 205

October 15- 106- 190

October 14- 116- 232

October 13- 106- 292

October 12- 113- 332

October 11- 124- 422

October 10- 146- 466

October 9- 189- 407

October 8- 204- 482

October 7- 210- 405

October 6- 145- 375

October 5- 168- 93

October 4- 113- 363

October 3- 122- 400

October 2- 132- 391

October 1- 122- 333

September 30- 152- 374

September 29- 154- 180

September 28- 168- 148

September 27- 105- 156

September 26- 141- 166

September 25- 186- 243

September 24- 186- 230

September 23- 220- 196

September 22- 162- 202

September 21- 190- 260

September 20- 136- 450

September 19- 142- 301

September 18- 136- 335

September 17- 180- 740

September 16- 210- 852

Total- 6317- 13145