Indore: Health department fails to get real-time update of discharged Covid patients even in seven months

Indore: Although, the city has been facing the crisis of COVID-19 for over seven months, district health department failed in preparing a system to get real time update of the discharged patients.
The department had to add number of discharged patients after reconciliation consecutively for 49 days and as many as 13145 patients were added since September 16.
The first reconciliation in discharged patients’ list was done on September 16 and 852 patients were added in the list.
When going through details, the number of patients discharged and declared on the same day was 6317 but the patients added in the list after reconciliation were 13,145 i.e. over double the number of patients discharged and declared on the same day.
“Yes, we had to add patients in the list after reconciliation as many private hospitals delay in informing about the same. Due to the delay on the hospital’s part, we have to add the numbers later,” Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Pravin Jadia said.
He added that they have been appealing to the hospitals to provide data on time and will serve show cause notice to them as well.
Meanwhile, District Nodal Officer of COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said, “As per the new guidelines, patients get discharged after three days of hospitalization and later shifted for home isolation. Now, it needs extra care in calculating the discharged patients as the one discharged from hospital is remained in home isolation.”
He said that hospitals too remain busy in treating patients due to which such delay took place.
“We will remind the hospitals again to provide information on time and will take action on failing,” Dr Malakar added.
Recovery rate over 91 percent
The cases of COVID-19 have been decreasing in city for last many days and the recovery rate is increasing. The number of positive cases on November 3 was 52 only while the recovery rate in city reached to 91.91 percent as 34308 patients were tested positive and 31531 were discharged, so far.
13145 patients added in discharged list after reconciliation
Date- Actual Discharge- Reconciliation
November 3- 56- 132
November 2- 70- 162
November 1- 89- 151
October 31- 70- 270
October 30- 89- 255
October 29- 78- 121
October 28- 68- 121
October 27- 70- 113
October 26- 65- 111
October 25- 97- 159
October 24- 106- 177
October 23- 125- 171
October 22- 89- 166
October 21- 98- 118
October 20- 130- 178
October 19- 123- 148
October 18- 105- 173
October 17- 98- 198
October 16- 107- 205
October 15- 106- 190
October 14- 116- 232
October 13- 106- 292
October 12- 113- 332
October 11- 124- 422
October 10- 146- 466
October 9- 189- 407
October 8- 204- 482
October 7- 210- 405
October 6- 145- 375
October 5- 168- 93
October 4- 113- 363
October 3- 122- 400
October 2- 132- 391
October 1- 122- 333
September 30- 152- 374
September 29- 154- 180
September 28- 168- 148
September 27- 105- 156
September 26- 141- 166
September 25- 186- 243
September 24- 186- 230
September 23- 220- 196
September 22- 162- 202
September 21- 190- 260
September 20- 136- 450
September 19- 142- 301
September 18- 136- 335
September 17- 180- 740
September 16- 210- 852
Total- 6317- 13145
