Indore: Health cards for CM Rise school students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Thanks to the CM Rise Schools, the overall educational environment in the district has improved. The number of enrolments and attendance has increased, and the results have also improved.

11 CM Rise schools were started in the district in the last academic year.

The health check-up of all the students would be held and they would be given health cards in the new academic session. Special attention will also be paid to the personality development of the students. Libraries and laboratories have also been made in the schools. Schools have been given a fresh coat of paint. Teachers-Parents Associations have been formed in schools and their regular meetings are being held. Efforts are being made to ensure that children get educational facilities and educational environment like private schools. The process of construction of new buildings for all the selected schools is also going on fast.

Collector Ilayaraja T gave this information at a review meeting of CM Rise Schools held here on Saturday. The principal and deputy principal of all CM Rise schools and district education officer Manglesh Vyas were present in the meeting. Collector Ilayaraja reviewed each CM Rise school in detail. It was informed that in the last academic year, 11 schools of the district have been selected under the CM Rise scheme. These include Government Higher Secondary School Nandanagar, Musakhedi, Ahilya Ashram Girls Higher Secondary School Number-1, Malhar Ashram, Maharaja Shivaji Rao, Malaw Kanya Naveen Higher Secondary School MOG Line and Rural Area Secondary School Pal Kankaria, Model Higher Secondary School Depalpur, Sanwer and Mhow.

Collector said that no stone should be left unturned to improve CM Rise schools. Teachers should work with full dedication, hard work and seriousness. Provide the best environment for the children. Pay special attention to the regular attendance of children, the collector said.