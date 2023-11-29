Indore: HC Expresses Anguish, Seeks To Know What Govt Did In Eight Months Since Mishap

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing its anguish, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court sought to know from the state government about steps taken after the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulela Temple tragedy which claimed 36 lives and injured many others on March 30.

Noting that eight months had passed since the incident, the court sought a reply within four weeks from the government seeking to know what has been done so far in the matter.

The government will also have to present the magisterial investigation report in this case before the court. The court has also asked the government to submit the status report in the criminal case. On Tuesday, the court also issued a notice to Beleshwar Mahadev Temple Trust and sought its reply.

Three PILs are being heard by the court over the tragedy. One petition has been filed by advocate Pramod Dwivedi, the other by former corporator Mahesh Garg. Advocate Manish Yadav is representing them. Another petition has been filed by Rajendra Singh through advocate Chanchal Gupta. All three PILs have been clubbed. In these PILs, demands have been made to register a criminal case against the officials responsible for the Beleshwar Mahadev Temple tragedy, a CBI inquiry into the matter, and adequate compensation to the relatives of the deceased.

A total of 36 people were killed as the floor of the temple built illegally on a stepwell at Sneh Nagar had caved in on the day of Ram Navami.