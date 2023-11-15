Indore: Hardware Trader, Family Members Attacked By Group Of Youths

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a hardware trader was attacked by a group of men following an argument between them in the Dwarkapuri area, police said on Tuesday. The accused were consuming liquor outside the trader’s house and entered into an argument with the family members of the trader. The accused attacked them with a knife.

The trader’s son received an injury on his head. According to the police, the incident happened in the Gurushankar Nagar area of the city. Trader Indresh Chouhan has lodged a complaint that some youths were consuming liquor outside his house on the second day of Diwali.

When Chouhan told him to go from there, the accused started an argument with him. They left the place after the argument. After a few minutes, the accused again reached there and allegedly pelted stones at the house.

When Chouhan came out of the house. One of the accused attacked him with a knife.

However, he managed to evade the attack. After that, the accused attacked his son and another person with a knife.

The accused also attacked his other son with some object due to which he received injury on his head. They are undergoing treatment in a city hospital.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started a search for them. The video of the incident went viral on Tuesday. On the basis of the video, the police are trying to identify and arrest the accused.