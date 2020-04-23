Indore: Harassed by youth, woman ends life

Indore: A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her residence in Pardeshipura area on Thursday. She was being harassed by a youth due to which she took this extreme step. Police are trying to know about the youth who was harassing her.

The deceased Radha, a resident of Nanda Nagar area of the city, was found hanging by one of her family members on Thursday morning after which the police was informed. After on-the-spot investigation, the body was sent autopsy.

Investigating officer SI Rekha Choudhary from Pardeshipura police station said a suicide note was also recovered from the spot. The deceased mentioned in the note that she was being harassed by a youth for the past few days. The youth was demanding money from her and was threatening her following which she was under depression.

The suicide note has been sent for verification to handwriting expert and the investigation is on. Police said the youth's name was also mentioned in the suicide note. A police team raided the place of the person but he was missing.

SI Choudhary said the deceased woman's husband had passed away four months ago after which the youth was harassing her. Further investigation is underway.