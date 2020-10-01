Indore-Gwalior train services begin

Indore: Come October 2, Gwalior-Indore will be connected through the tracks.



The inter-city will operate under Jhansi division. Reservation started from Thursday. It will ply from Indore to Gwalior on October 3. There was no train between Indore and Gwalior. Passengers had to travel by bus or personal vehicle.

The train will run from Gwalior to Indore and onward Ratlam on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday at 7:30 pm.

From Indore it will be operated on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will pass through Shivpuri, Guna, Ruthiai, Biowra, Maksi, Ujjain, Dewas, Indore, Fatehabad and move to Ratlam.

