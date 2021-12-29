Indore: Gupta is I-G (Rural Zone), Hingankar additional CP in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state government, on Tuesday, reshuffled 24 IPS officers after the implementation of the Police Commissionerate system. According to an order released by the government, I-G Rakesh Gupta will be the I-G, Indore (Rural Zone), while DIG Rajesh Hingankar will be the additional commissioner of police (Crime and Headquarters) in the city. I-G Gupta was transferred here from Bhopal and Hingankar from Gwalior. Thus, Bhagwat Singh Birde will be the SP (Rural), Indore, while Mahesh Chand Jain will be the DCP (Traffic).

SSP (Radio) Rajesh Kumar Singh has been transferred to the city as DCP Zone-4, while Dharmendra Singh Bhadoriya was transferred to the city as DCP Zone-3. IPS Sampat Upadhyay will be the DCP Zone-2. He was posted as AIG in Bhopal. IPS Amit Toalni will be posted as DCP Zone-1, while Rajat Saklecha has been transferred to the city as DCP (Intelligence).

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 09:07 AM IST