Bhopal Yellow's Ameya clinch match with brilliant 71 at State Level Advocate's Cricket tournament

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Yellow defeated Khargone by 71 runs with the help of Ameya Dubey's brilliant fifty contributing 74 runs at the State Level Advocateís Cricket tournament being played in the capital, said the convener of the Bhopal District Advocates Associationís event, Suhag Solanki. In other matches played on the day, Bhopal Red, High Court Jabalpur and Dewas Bar won their respective matches, he added.

Bhopal Yellow scored 168 for the loss of three wickets while batting first after winning the toss at the Old Campion ground. In response, Khargone could score only 97 runs for eight wickets in the allotted over. Ameya Dubey was awarded the title of the player of the match.

Jabalpur Blue played an innings of 74 runs while playing first in the second match of the day. Bhopal Red chased the target easy, scoring 78 runs for the loss of three wickets. Bhopal Redís Manish Shukla scored 41 runs, Dharmendra gave 22 runs and Shrey Saxena contributed 16 runs.

In the first match played at the Faith Club ground, the team of High Court Jabalpur scored 120 runs for the loss of four wickets. In response, District Advocate XI could score only 103 runs, losing the game.

In the second match on the ground, Dewas Bar defeated Rewa by 31 runs. Playing first, Dewas Bar scored a score of 111 runs. While chasing Rewa could only score 80 runs. Tehzeeb Khan, who was awarded the title of the player of the match, scored 46 while Firoz and Pradeep Kumar scored 40 and 30 runs respectively.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 12:01 AM IST