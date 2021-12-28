National Handloom Expo: Yak wool coats from Himachal, woollen shawls from Ladakh at Bhopal Haat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yak wool coats from Himachal Pradesh and woollen shawls from Ladakh are on display at Bhopal Haat under National Handloom Expo.

The 15-day expo is being organised jointly by Sant Ravidas Madhya Pradesh Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation and Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Around 100 weavers from 29 states have put their stalls in the expo. Besides Madhya Pradesh, weavers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh are showcasing their traditional handloom items.

Padma Shri author Kapil Tiwari inaugurated the expo on Sunday evening. Managing Director of the Sant Ravidas Corporation, Anubha Shrivastava was also present on the occasion.

Besides, various cultural and other activities are also being organised during the event. They include puppet shows, workshops for weavers and Chaupals, in which the weavers will be apprised of the various government schemes being run for them.

According to information, drawing, painting and rangoli competitions will also be organised for school children and a design display contest for college students.

The expo will also have a food zone, where the visitors will be able to savour delicacies from different parts of the country. Demonstrations of weaving techniques and equipment will also be part of the event. The theme pavilion at the expo has been built by the Bunkar Sewa Kendra, Indore.

The expo will be open from 2 pm to 9 pm on weekdays and from 12 noon to 9 pm on weekends and holidays till January 9.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:31 PM IST