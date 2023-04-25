Indore: Gulawat Lotus Valley to be developed as tourist spot

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Famous for its red lotus, Gulawat, located in Hatod block of the district and popularly known as Lotus Valley, will be developed as a tourist spot.

The necessary amenities required for the tourists will be provided there. Instructions were given to officials concerned to prepare a detailed action plan for this.

This information was given in the meeting on disposal of time-bound letters (TL) held here at collector’s office on Monday. Collector Ilayaraja T presided over the meeting. Additional collector, Abhay Bedekar, Ajaydev Sharma, Sapna Lowanshi, RS Mandloi and other officers were present in the meeting.

Collector Ilaiyaraja T directed the officials to develop Gulawat area as a major tourist area. For this, all the officers should visit Gulawat area and prepare an action plan and present it. The executive engineer of rural engineering services (RES) has been given the responsibility of preparing a coordinated action plan.

As per the guidelines given by the state government, a special campaign will be started on May 10 to solve the problems of common people in the district. The campaign will run till May 25. Under this campaign, applications related to the problems of common people registered under the CM Helpline including name transfer, division and demarcation of property, etc. will be resolved.

Collector Ilayaraja T reviewed department-wise disposal of applications lodged under the CM Helpline. He directed that all the officers should ensure that the applications lodged under the CM Helpline are resolved at the earliest. All officers should ensure that the disposal of applications is done to the satisfaction of the applicant. Officers should try that their department remains at the top in the state in disposal of applicants.

Meeting to review fire-related disaster management this week

Issues related to disaster management were also reviewed in the meeting. The collector said that available resources and necessary resources are being identified to deal with any disaster. On this occasion, it was informed that a meeting will be held this week to review the preparations being made to deal with the fire-related disaster.