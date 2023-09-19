Indore: GSTAT Bench Demanded In City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tarun Vyas, secretary of association of industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) and the member of state GST grievance redressal committee (GRC) has demanded from Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to establish a bench of GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) in the city also. The letters of the demand are also sent to MP and Chief Commissioner GST, Bhopal Zone.

Vyas informed here on Monday that the industry has been demanding the establishment of a GST Appellate Tribunal in the city for a long time, but from the recently issued notification of the Government of India, it has come to light that the GST Tribunal is being established in Bhopal instead of Indore. From this decision there is a great disappointment in the industry and business community of the city.

In the letter sent to the Union finance minister, it has been mentioned that Madhya Pradesh is a big state of the country and since the city is the industrial and commercial capital of the state, the establishment of the tribunal here is prima facie important. He also stated that according to the details given in the Gazette, in many states of the country, including states smaller than Madhya Pradesh, tribunals have been established in more than one city, but despite Madhya Pradesh being a big state, only one tribunal has to be approved.

This is injustice towards local businessmen and industrialists. The industrial and business fraternity of the city will have to go to Bhopal again and again for tribunal-related work, whereas for the nearby districts of the city like Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Sendhwa, Jhabua, Dhar etc., will also have to travel to Bhopal. Bhopal Tribunal will be quite far away, which will also be a financially expensive deal.