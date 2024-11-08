Indore: Green Corridor Likely To Be Prepared To Transport Organs Of 44-Year-Old Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City officials were preparing to create the 58th ‘Green Corridors’ in the city for speedy transportation of organs of a brain stem cell dead woman, on Thursday. If everything goes right, it would be after a couple of month that the ‘Green Corridor’ will be made in the city.

The likely Green Corridors will be prepared by the administration from CHL Hospital to transport the vital organs of 44-year-old Manisha Rathore of Shajapur, who was declared brain dead on Thursday. The woman was referred to Indore in critical conditions on November 3 after meeting an accident on Maksi Road while she was returning to Shajapur with her husband from Indore.

Their car was hit by an unknown vehicle and the couple was injured severely in the accident. Manisha’s husband is a government teacher while her daughter work in an IT company and her son is studying in Vadodara. The Green Corridor is likely to be prepared on Friday noon and her vital organs will be transported.

‘Family members’ consent given’

‘Family members of the woman have given consent to donate her organs, after which the Indore Organ Donation Society started preparations for it. Alerts to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation and Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation were also sent to prepare the patients-in-waiting for the donation of vital organs,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean and Appropriate Authority, State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, said.

He added that a team of four doctors had declared the patient brain dead twice in the gap of six hours. The organs will be donated according to guidelines and the waiting list of patients.