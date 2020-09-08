Indore: Grandma, cop, take the stage at online Interschool Skit Competition on COVID-19 Safety Awareness

Indore: An Interschool Virtual English Short Skit Competition on the theme ‘COVID-19- Safety and Precautions’ was organised under the aegis of the Indore Sahodaya School Complex for CBSE Schools (Cluster-I).

The competition was organised by the team of Choithram School North Campus, Indore. Chairperson of Sahodaya UK Jha directed and headed the organisation and conduction of event.

Students of 11 leading CBSE schools showcased their talents with excellent performances through Video Presentation on the virtual platform. Students reminded the audience that no matter how difficult the situation may be, our mission in life is not merely to survive, but to succeed.

Students staged the skit using colorful props and sequences. The performances enthralled the audience, with their expressions and dialogues.

The spectators complimented the meticulous efforts put in by all the participants. The Shishukunj International School, Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Indore and Indore Public School - Eastern Campus were awarded as the Best Performances of the competition.

The judges for the competition were artist Rishina Natu and educationist Ajanta Kar. The programme was conducted by Pramila Sharma, and vote of thanks was proposed by Priya Agarwal.