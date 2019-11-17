Indore: Grand Nagar Kirtan procession taken out

Indore: A grand procession of Nagar Kirtan to celebrate 550th Guru Nanak Prakash Parv was taken out in the city on Sunday. The procession had been postponed earlier as per request of collector.

Thousands of Sikh and Sindhi community members joined the procession starting from Imli Sahib Gurdwara in the morning. Nagar Kirtan was headed by Jathedar of Nagar Kirtan Daljit Singh Chawla and S Tajinder Singh Khanuja. It was followed by 15 volunteers from 38 Gurdwara Sahibs of Indore with 40 deputy Jathedars for operation of Nagar Kirtan.

This is first time members of the Sindhi community also marked their presence in Nagar Kirtan. The community members had come from Gurdwara Guru Angad Dev Maharaj, Rajmahal Colony, Sant Baba Thyria Singh Sindhi Sangat and Sri Guru Nanak Nam Lewa Sangat.

All the vehicles running in the city kirtan were covered with saffron marks and all the attendants in the city kirtan were wearing white clothes and saffron gloves and sachets. Sardar Rajinder Singh, Sidhu Panthak, was riding the horse at the front of the city kirtan.

Students from Guru Hariskrishan Public School and Khalsa College performed various martial art forms including Gatka in the procession.

Nagar Kirtan started from the historic Gurdwara Imli Sahib, Rajwada, and passed through Gurdwara Topkhana Sahib, Shastri Bridge, Regal square, RNT Marg to Patel Bridge, Madhumilan Talkies, Jawahar Marg and ended at the historic Gurdwara Imli Sahib.