Indore: Grand Machal resort ​sealed for hosting party in which over 1,500 took part violating Covid rules

Indore
The Grand Machal, a resort located in Betma, was sealed by the district administration on Monday night for hosting a party, despite prohibitory orders in which over 1,500 guests were present. The resort is owned by Apna Sweets.
The party was in clear violation of the lockdown and pandemic guidelines. People present there were not only partying, but they were also using the swimming pool which is banned. Alchohol was also being served.
Most of the people were from the city, where corona is spreading rapidly. As soon as the raiding team reached inside the resort, there was chaos. People started running out of the resort. Later, the team closed all the doors leading out of the resort, and around 500 people were still present when the resort was sealed.
Bajarang Bahadur, tehsildar, informed that the resort was sealed as there were violations of the Covid-19 pandemic guideline.
Prakash alias Pappu Rathore, Bhupendra Rathore, Twinkle Jain and Chandraprakash Purohit are said to be owners of the resort. Prakash is the owner of Apana Sweets which has branches in Vijay Nagar and Palasia and Malganj.
Swimming pool guidelines
As per the new Covid guidelines, all swimming pools are to remain closed and all hotels, bars, pubs, etc are to close down by 9 pm. The swimming pool at The Grand Machal was being used. The party was going well after 9 pm and all those present were violating the lockdown.
