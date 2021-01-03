​Indore: Govt shuts down two Covid Care Centres​ due to falling number of cases​

Indore:

With continuously decreasing C​ovid​-19 cases, the state government has decided to shut the C​ovid​ Care Centres (CCC) across the state, except in Bhopal. With this fresh order, the CCCs in Indore like Sewakunj Hospital, and Jagatguru Dattatraya College will be shut for C​ovid ​patients​.

According to nodal officer of ​Covid-19 Dr Amit Malakar, the number of positive cases has been decreasing continuously in district and also in the state.

“All the CCCs were vacant as ​the ​number of cases is decreasing while people with mild symptoms prefer home isolation instead of institutional admission,” he said​,​ adding “During the peak ​in the number of cases in May-June, we had acquired Sewakunj Hospital, Jadatguru Dattatraya College and some hotels of the city to use it as CCC. Only asymptomatic or patients with mild symptoms, who didn’t have any space for isolation in home, were kept in these facilities.”

As per the ​Corona Bulletin released by the department, as many as 6​,​853 patients were being discharged from institutional quarantine since the outbreak of the disease. Government was providing medicines, food, and stay in the CCCs to the patients for free.

Health department has also directed the officials to take permission from officials in Bhopal if there is any requirement of starting CCCs again.

Rate of positivity dropped below 4 per​ ​cent

As the number of positive patients is decreasing continuously in the city, the rate of positivity on Saturday was 3.32 per​ ​cent. As many as 155 patients were tested positive on Saturday out of 4​,​675 samples tested.

The recovery rate in the city reached 93.49 per​ ​cent as 51​,​865 patients were discharged out of 55​,​475 positive patients. Number of active cases, which increased over 5​,​500, dropped back below 2​,​800. Unfortunately, 884 patients succumbed to the deadly disease, so far.