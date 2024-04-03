Indore: Govt Land Near Annapurna With Market Value Of ₹400 Cr Freed Of Encroachment

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration with the help of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive near Annapurna Temple on Tuesday freeing 4.967 hectares of government land. The land is located under village Tezpur Ghadali of Tehsil Rau. The market value of the land is estimated at Rs 400 cr.

Additional collector Sapna Lovanshi informed that the area land of survey number 56, 57, 58, 59, 99/1 located in village Tezpur Gadbari of Tehsil Rau is 4.967 hectares and its land use is Public Semi-Public (PSP) and residential. As per collector guideline, the value of the land is Rs 118.21 cr. and the current market value is around Rs 400 to Rs 450 cr. By misusing the circulars issued by the government since the year 2000, the land mafia had built about 25 small rooms on the land located in the centre of the city. There was no arrangement for electricity, water, sewerage line, road etc. in the said rooms. A conspiracy was being hatched by the encroachers to grab the land by showing it as an illegal colony and to take advantage of the settlement and an attempt was being made to cause financial loss to the government. No evidence of an illegal colony was found on the spot.

As per the instructions of collector Singh and under the guidance of additional collector Sapna Lovanshi, sub-divisional officer (SDO) Rau Vinod Rathore, tehsildar Rau Narayan Nandeda, additional tehsildar Dhiresh Soni, revenue inspector Manish Bhargav, patwari Aman Shukla and the IMC staff including zonal officer Nagendra Bhadauria and building officer Bablu Kalyane removed the encroachment from the said land and freed the valuable government land from encroachment.