Indore: Governor changes program, stays at convocation as students protest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Governor and Chancellor Mangubahi Patel had to effect changes in his schedule as students came to DAVV to receive degrees and medals staged a protest during the convocation when only a few of them were called ton to dais to receive the academic award.

The Chancellor had spared only one and a half hours for DAVV convocation so only 100 students, including 50 PhD students and 50 toppers of UG and PG courses, were invited onto the stage for receiving academic awards.

DAVV registrar Anil Sharma announced that rest will be conferred medals symbolically . The announcement led to protest by many students who were not called onto the stage.

University teachers tried in vain to pacify the protesting students.

Seeing protesting students, Patel has said that he will stay till the last student receives an academic award. After the announcement, the students applauded and ended the protest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:32 PM IST