Indore: Government panel conducts gap analysis at DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-member external committee constituted by the department of higher education (DHE) conducted a gap analysis between Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya’s preparation and parameters of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on the UTD campus on Thursday.

“The committee members meet at the university on Thursday and conducted a gap analysis in DAVV’s data and NIRF parameter,” said professor Pratosh Bansal, one of the committee members.

The committee also discussed steps taken by DAVV to improve its NAAC grade.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan believes that DAVV has the potential to emerge in the Top 100 universities in the state. He also feels that DAVV can clinch Grade A++ accreditation from the NAAC.

On his recommendation, the panel was formed by DHE shortly. The committee members had its first meeting on the UTD campus on Thursday. They will submit their report to the DHE from time to time so that the department can help DAVV technically and financially in improving its NAAC grade and feature in the Top 100 universities, as well.

ALSO READ Bhopal: HomeTown found guilty of unfair trade practice under Sales of Goods Act

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:00 PM IST