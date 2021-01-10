Indore: ​Goon's illegal hotel razed, to be booked under NSA​

Indore: ​​

The district administration ​will book ​history-sheeter ​Mohammed Ali Usmani under National Security Act,​ said officials on Sunday. The announcement came after teams of IMC, police and administration demolished hotel Sweetheart owned by Usmani in Pipliyahana. The hotel was allegedly being used for running illegal activities like drug peddling.

IMC officials said that the Usmani has ​illegally ​developed the hotel of ground + 3 floors over a land of 900 sq ft.​ ​Police said that Usmani is a history-sheeter. He ​has ​several criminal ​cases registered ​against him ​in many police stations of the city. Police also seized objectionable items from the hotel.

A ​similar ​action was taken against ​a building developed by Gopalaal Kumawat and others on a land of 1500 ​s​q feet, in Mahalaxmi Nagar.​ ​“Kumawat ​was granted permission of ground+2 storey residential building from IMC but he has developed a building of ground + 3 floor for commercial purpose due to which it was demolished,” said IMC officials.