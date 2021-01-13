Indore: Goon Usmani booked under NSA

Indore: History-sheeter Mohammed Ali Usmani was booked under National Security Act on Wednesday and sent to jail. Police and administration officials on Sunday along with the teams of IMC conducted a drive on hotel Sweetheart in Pipliyahana area, owned by Usmani, where he used to operate illegal activities. Police had also recovered objectionable items from the hotel.

Police said that Usmani was involved in activities such as possessing land illegally, using illegal weapons, conspiring to kidnap, threatening to kill, violating government orders, spreading communal hysteria, making forge papers of registries/notaries and other such things.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMC demolished hotel Sweetheart of Usmani in Pipliyahana area. IMC officials said that the Usmani had developed four floors of the hotel over a land of 900 sq ft.