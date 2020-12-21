Bhopal: 'Masala King’ Pratap Ahuja held under the National Security Act for adulteration in species

BHOPAL: 'Masala King’ Pratap Ahuja has been arrested under National Security Act in connection to adulteration in species (Masala). Samples of chilli powder, colours and powder of ground nuts seeds shells were collected. During raids, colours and other materials were also seized.

However, last year, High Court in its judgements in three cases registered during the drive against adulteration, where National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on the accused, had not only quashed the preventive detention of the dairy owners but also criticised the respective district magistrates for passing an order in a mechanical manner.

It is the first NSA case in Sagar district on the ground of adulteration. It was mass level adulteration which was detected in the factory of grinding spices in Sagar city.

ASP Sagar Vikram Singh said, “Pratap Ahuja has been sent to judicial remand after arrest under NSA. Spices samples were taken from his factory and found adulterated. Colour and ground nuts shells were mixed in chilli powder packets which were taken for the testing.”

For the last couple of years, state government has launched mass campaign against adulteration in food material like milk, paneer, oil and species.

Last year till December end, 40 people were booked under the National Security Act (NSA), and 106 FIR's were registered in cases related to adulteration of milk and milk products in Madhya Pradesh. State government had launched ‘Sudh ke liye Yudh’ campaign, and strict actions were taken against those involved in adulteration of milk and milk products in the state.